Indian businessman jailed in Dubai over bribery



Dubai: A Dubai court has sentenced an Indian businessman to two years in prison for offering a 200,000-dirham ($54,448) bribe to the police, a media report said on Monday.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the 51-year-old Indian businessman guilty of offering `10,000 dirhams each to two policemen last June while he was detained for questioning after a robbery complaint, the Gulf News report said.

According to the report, the court sentenced two other Indian men also to two years in jail for aiding and abetting the businessman as they had brought the money to be handed over to the police officers.

The three will be deported after their prison terms are completed.