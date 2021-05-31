Spread the love



















Indian Chaplaincy Konkani Community in Holy Land Walk to Nazareth Praying for Peace…

Indian Chaplaincy Konkani Community in Holy Land-Israel Walk to Nazareth for Peace between Israel and Palestine and also for the end of Coronavirus pandemic in India

Mangaluru: More than 900 Indian Chaplaincy Konkani Community workers in the Holy Land-Israel took part in a brief pilgrimage from Jerusalem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ to Nazareth on Saturday, 29 May 2021. As they walked the five miles between the two cities ( Jerusalem and Nazareth) the faithful prayed the rosary for the intention of peace in Palestine and Israel, and also Coronavirus pandemic to end in India, which has claimed lakhs of deaths. The pilgrimage is held annually by the Indian Chaplaincy in the Holy Land.

“It has become an annual event in the life of the Indian community in the Holy Land to prepare spiritually for the birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ and especially to pray for lasting peace and harmony in the region, and also the Covid-19 pandemic to end in India. The pilgrimage is an expression of love and devotion to the Baby Jesus, and we trek on the trail of the Holy Family. There is a need for healing and reconciliation for lasting peace in the land, and also to end the pandemic.” said Fr Santhosh Lobo, the In-Charge of Indian Chaplaincy Konkani Community in Holy Land. Praising the migrant community, Fr Lobo added that “the Indian faithful are an example to the Christians in the Holy Land in their practice of the Catholic faith.” He was also joined by Fr Joseph Mendonca.

Being the”Year of St Joseph”, a novena was first held at St Joseph’s Church,and later prayers and novenas were held at Mariamma’s church. The faithful had gathered at 9.30 am for the prayers in the Holy Land , after which they proceeded to Bethlehem. Fr. Santhosh and Fr Joseph thanked the Indian expatriate community working in Israel which gathered in Jerusalem’s Old City in the morning. It was a unique opportunity for these Catholic to be a part of a biblical experience, reflecting on the Holy Family’s trip to the same location more than 2,000 years ago for the birth of Christ. Re-living and reflecting on this experience galvanizes the faith, unity, and solidarity of these Catholic Konkani faithful in Israel.

It should be noted that there are high numbers of Christians, especially Konkani speaking Catholics working in various capacities in the Holy Land, and many of those served by the Indian Chaplaincy in the Holy Land have roots in Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru.

With inputs from Anil Fernandes Israel/ Paladka

