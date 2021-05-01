Spread the love



















Indian Coast Guard brings Rescued Missing Fishing Boat & Fishermen to Harbour



Mangaluru : Indian Coast Guard in yet another successful Search and Rescue operation at Sea has rescued missing Tamil Nadu fishing boat Mercedes in a massive search operation launched since 24 Apr 21 at a distance of about 1100 kms (590 miles) from Goa. The fishing boat had sailed for Deep Sea fishing on 06 Apr 21 with 11 crew West of Kerala for a 30 days voyage from Thengapattanam Fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries authorities on 24 Apr 21 intimated regarding sighting of debris by other fishing boats operating in the area presuming the fishing boat Mercedes to be sunk.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Indian Coast Guard at Mumbai activated International Safety Net (ISN) to alert merchant vessels transiting near the reported position to lookout for the missing boat. Simultaneously, ICGS Samudra Prahari on deployment was diverted for search. MRCC (Mumbai) coordinated with merchant vessel Maersk Horsburgh to join the search operation along with fishing boats operating in the area. As the reported position was located in Pakistan Search and Rescue Region, MRCC Karachi was also requested for assistance as per IMO norms in vogue. Considering the distance from the mainland, Indian Navy requested for launch of Long-Range Maritime Patrol aircraft. It was learnt that the fishing boat was not carrying AIS or any other transponder which could have assisted in early locating of the boat by the search units.

After four days of continuous search amidst challenges of distance from mainland and weather, the missing boat was located around 200 miles (around 370 kilometers) from Lakshadweep Islands. ICG Dornier located and corroborated the presence of the fishing boat today morning. MRCC (Mumbai) established communication with the fishing boat on satellite phones held by the boat and ascertained the crew to be safe. In the interim, information was also received from TN fisheries authorities that the crew of IFB Mercedes had called up home through Satellite phone to indicate that they were safe.

ICG ship Vikram on deployment off Lakshadweep was diverted to render logistic and medical assistance to the crew. The boat was located by ICGS Vikram on 29 Apr 21 around 25 NM from Suheli Par, Lakshadweep Islands. ICGS Vikram provided necessary first aid to the crew of FB Mercedes and all crew were reported to be safe. ICGS Vikram escorted the fishing boat to its base port at Thengapattanam fishing harbour. ICG Interceptor Boat C-427 was deployed on 01 May 21 to coordinate with ICGS Vikram and facilitate smooth entry of FB Mercedes alongwith 11 crew members to Thengapattanam fishing harbour. The fishing boat with all crew was handed over to Assistant Director Fisheries Colachel for further disposal.

Indian Coast Guard as the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator has saved around 10,000 lives over 3400 missions averaging almost one life saved per two days. Indian Coast Guard has been advocating fitment of AIS, Distress Alert Transponders and Long Range two way Communication mechanism for enhancing safety of fishers proceeding for Deep Sea Fishing.