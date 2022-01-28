Indian Coast Guard Conducts Marine Pollution Response Seminar cum Workshop & Mock Drill/Tabletop Exercise at New Mangalore

Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard being the Central Coordinating Authority for oil spill response in the Maritime Zones of India has the responsibility to work in unison with all important oil handling agencies and stakeholders towards combating any oil spill situation. Accordingly, No. 3 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted a two-day long seminar cum workshop including mock drill/table top exercise from 27-28 Jan 22. The first day of the seminar comprised delivery of presentations on relevant topics by all important stakeholders and the next day was based on PR equipment demonstration and mock drills. The rationale of the seminar was to build and launch coordinated efforts for protecting the shores of Karnataka during any unforeseen situation of oil spillage at sea/port limits.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Inspector General SB Venkatesh, TM, Commander Coast Guard District Karnataka on Virtual Mode. The POLRES seminar/workshop was attended by representatives of New Mangalore Port Trust, State Pollution Control Board, Fisheries department of Mangalore, CISF, Customs, CSP, M/s MRPL and other important stakeholders. The seminar was conducted both in virtual mode as well as in physical presence of stakeholders following COVID protocol guidelines. During the seminar, presentations on relevant topics were given by prominent speakers from NMPT, NITK Surathkal, CMFRI, MRPL, KSPCB, College of fisheries (Mangalore), INCOIS Hyderabad and ICG.

In the keynote address, CG DHQ 3 highlighted the importance and the need for concerted efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring safer coasts and clean marine environment in respective areas of responsibility.

The workshop also included a Tabletop Exercise (TTEX) conducted on 27 Jan 22 post presentations by all speakers. The aim of TTEX was to get all stakeholders on a common grid for PR operation and to respond favorably in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard. In addition, a Mock drill encompassing practical demonstration of PR equipment of ICG including NMPT showcased on 28 Jan 22 for better assimilation of PR operations by resource agencies and stakeholders. All stakeholders and resource agencies whole heartedly participated in the two day long Pollution Response seminar/workshop cum PR demonstration, where they realized the essentiality to maintain the highest preparation level at all times so that equipment can be pressed into action at the shortest possible time in case of any pollution threat.