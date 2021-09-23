Spread the love



















Indian Coast Guard Conducts Maritime Search & Rescue Operation Workshop at Mangaluru

Mangaluru: 1. Indian Coast Guard Headquarters- Karnataka being the Coordinator of the challenging task of Maritime Search and Rescue in and around the Karnataka Coast, conducted Maritime Search and Rescue Workshop on 23 Sep 21. Conducting the M-SAR workshop despite challenges of ongoing pandemic further signifies its importance. Search and Rescue need to respond to every situation with utmost alacrity displaying professional acumen and exercising full coordination with other support agencies. Given the multiplicity of the stakeholders, this calls for the best SAR practices, efficient ground co-ordination and enhanced integration with the global SAR system.

2. The Search and Rescue mission undertaken and the lives saved during emergency at sea stand testimony to the concerted efforts of Indian Coast Guard (ICG). With the conduct of this workshop, the Indian Coast Guard has once again proved its multifarious capabilities and the growth it has witnessed since inception in 1978 living up to its motto, “Vayam Rakshamah “ which means “We protect”.

3. M-SAR workshop involved active participation from all stakeholders of SAR machinery like CSP, Customs, Immigration, Fisheries dept, Fisheries Association, Red Cross Society in the state. Guest lectures were invited from central agencies like INCOIS, INMCC and other organizations for upgradation in SAR technology. Annual workshops are being conducted regularly to enhance coordination and attain envisaged integration.

4. This workshop also assumes significance in the wake of SAR operations carried out due to cyclones on the Western Seaboard as well as numerous SAR cases

undertaken by Coast Guard in the recent past. The proactive approach adopted on SAR particularly for ensuring safety of fishermen at sea has yielded positive results and concentrated towards interpretation/ building confidence among fishermen community and the mariners.

5. Indian Coast Guard Headquarters- Karnataka and other resource agencies conducted this event in reflection of their growing congruence of interests in the

strategically key region.

In his address to the august gathering Commander of Coast Guard Headquarters (Karnataka) based at Panambur, Mangaluru Deputy Inspector General S B Venkatesh said, ” The global shipping industry is responsible for transporting as much as 90 % of world trade, the safety of vessels is critical. The sea trade of the State constituted a significant part of its economic activities and secured for it a niche in the oceanic trade of the western coast of India from the earliest times. Literary and archaeological evidence indicate that the State’s sea trade extended up to Malaysia, Sumatra, Java and Cambodia in the South-East and the Arab countries, Persia and Egypt in the west. The entire search and rescue set-up in the Indian search and rescue region is controlled and co-ordinated by the Indian Coast Guard through maritime rescue coordination centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair”.

Commander further said, “The country has a robust maritime search and rescue system which is flourishing on equitable contributions of all the stakeholders. Even though 100 % response to search and rescue incidents has been achieved, there is a lot to be done to ensure saving all lives in each maritime distress incident. M-SAR workshop involved active participation from all stakeholders of SAR machinery like CSP, Customs, Immigration, Fisheries dept, Fisheries Association, Red Cross Society in the state. Indian Coast Guard conducts maritime exercise to find synergy amongst all participants in the field of life saving. The exercise assumes significance in the wake of recent operations like MT New Diamond, MV Express Pearl. Safety of Karnataka fishermen is priority for me”. .

