Indian Coast Guard Rescues 3 Fishermen’s Lives in Cyclone Tauktae off Kerala Coast

Mangaluru : On 15 MAY 2021 IN A SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) MISSION CONDUCTED BY THE INDIAN COAST GUARD (ICG), THE INDIAN COAST GUARD SHIP VIKRAM FROM KARNATAKA HAVE RESCUED THREE DISTRESSED FISHERMEN OFF KANNUR IN SEA OF KERALA COAST AT MIDNIGHT. THE IFB IND KL 08 MO 2536 REPORTEDLY HAD AN ENGINE FAILURE BREAKDOWN IN FACE OF IMPENDING INCLEMENT AND CYCLONIC STORM “TAUKTAE”. THE RESCUE OPERATIONS WAS UNDERTAKEN DURING MIDNIGHT ON 14 MAY 21.

THE THREE FISHERMEN WERE PROVIDED WITH FOOD AND ARE IN HEALTHY CONDITION. ICGS VIKRAM WILL HANDOVER THE FISHERMEN TO AD FISHERIES AND CSP AT KOCHI.