Indian Coast Guard Rescues TN Fishermen from Fishing Boat on Fire

Mangaluru: A message was received by MRCC from Prof Antony Raj stating that TN fishing boat had a massive fire due to cylinder burst onboard IND – TN-15 -MM-5297 name IFB AVKM. Apparently, the fishing boat had 11 fishermen crew onboard. MRCC Mumbai immediately swung into action and diverted Two Offshore Patrol Vessels namely Sachet and Sujeet patrolling in the area for immediate assistance. In addition, ISN was also activated to seek assistance from passing by Merchant Ships to which two merchant ships responded. However, the ICG with the State of Art ship proceeded to datum with maximum speed within 3 hr from the time the message was received.

Indian Coast Guard aircraft CG Dornier patrolling in the Arabian Seas in the wee hours of 10 Jan 21 was diverted to vector the distressed fishing boat. At 1115 h, CG Dornier spotted the fishing boat in an approximate position 140 nautical miles West Off New Mangalore. A two-way communication was established on VHF Channel with fishermen to ascertain the casualty status and be of moral support to the Fishermen.



ICGS Sachet and Sujeet reached the datum at 1300 h on 10 Jan 21 and immediately assessed the casualty and evacuated the severely injured and administered medical management. Braving the high seas, the ship headed for New Mangalore for further specialized hospital management in respect of the casualty. Coast Guard Karnataka, without wasting much of time had liaised with NMPT for berthing assistance and Govt Hospital Wenlock Mangaluru for specialized medical care.

The timely and swift action by Indian Coast Guard had saved the precious life of fishermen who were in distress due to cylinder blast and fire engulfed on the fishing Boat. Time is a very important factor in a rescue operation. The coordinated team effort by ICG for immediate rescue helped in saving a life. It is such timely action that will help reinforce the faith that fishermen have started reposing on ICG.



