Indian Community Support Group Kuwait Sends 20 MT of Oxygen to Karnataka

Mangaluru: The Indian Community Support Group in Kuwait has sent 20 MT (metric tonnes) Oxygen to Mangaluru on May 25. It is a gift from the Indian Community Support Group in Kuwait to their fellow citizens back home.

On May 25, morning the INS SHARDUL arrived at New Mangalore Port Trust, carrying 11 Liquid Oxygen tankers, 2 Semi-trailers with Liquid Oxygen and 1200 Oxygen cylinders.

The Indian Redcross Society, DK Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Hon Secretary Prabhakar Sharma and Indian Redcross Society Karnataka State Management Committee member Yathish Baikampady received the Consignment.

ADGP Prathap Reddy, DC Dr Rajendra, Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar and Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh were also present.

