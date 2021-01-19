Spread the love



















Indian crypto startup gets $15 million in funding

2020 was one of the most interesting years for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with Bitcoin increasing by more than 300%, and going beyond $33,000 in the first few days of January 2021. This is just a small snapshot of how volatile Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency, in general, can be, but despite this, interest in this area continues to rise. This has been reflected by the growing interest in cryptocurrency startups in India, with CoinSwitch Kuber, an investment platform for crypto, seeing investment of $15 million in its latest funding round.

This funding round has been led by Ribbit Capital and Paradigm, a San Francisco-based crypto investment firm. It marks the first investment in an Indian crypto firm by Ribbit Capital, while Paradigm, which was founded by Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder of Coinbase, also has a lot of interest in the Indian crypto market. According to them, India is one of the most exciting markets for crypto at the moment and has shown tremendous potential over the last 12 months. This is borne out by the fact that CoinSwitch Kuber is just the latest in a number of funding rounds that have taken place in the Indian crypto space over the last few months. Vault raised $2 million from the likes of Pantera Capital and Coinbase, while CoinDCX raised nearly $14 million from Coinbase, Polychain Capital and Jump Capital, among others.

Cryptocurrency usage is also being seen in other areas in India, most notably in the online gambling space. Gambling is an extremely popular activity in the country, even though it remains largely illegal, and there are various online casinos which have been gaining a lot of users in recent years as a result. This has contributed to the popularity of crypto in India, and it remains to be seen as to how this space evolves as more and more people get into crypto.

The fact that India has seen a lot of new and renewed interest in crypto is also seen through the retail investment that has taken place in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that more and more people invested in the Indian stock market last year, but this also led many of them into the crypto markets, specifically into Bitcoin. Some crypto platforms have stated that their trading volumes grew by over 1000% last year on account of all this new investment and trading in crypto. WazirX, which is one of the largest crypto trading platforms in India, has over 1 million accounts at the moment, up from 550,000 in June. According to the exchange, over 70% of these users are under the age of 34, highlighting how it is the younger demographic which is targeting cryptocurrencies as a way to make high returns. Of course, Bitcoin is quite volatile, which has been seen in recent weeks with the rise in price to over $33,000, in the space of a few days, which is why financial experts warn against investing the majority of an individual’s portfolio in crypto. However, smart investments can gain a lot of return in a relatively short period of time.

The lifting of the ban on crypto trading in India by the Supreme Court in March 2020 was the catalyst for this surge in interest in this sector. There are still some issues to work on with regards to the image of crypto and allegations of use for money laundering, but the biggest exchanges are working on this with lawmakers, while investment continues to rise, both from retail investors and in the startup economy.



