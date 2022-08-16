Indian Cultural Centre Qatar celebrates Indian Independence Day on 15th August 2022 with ‘Mega Cultural Fiesta’

Indian Cultural Centre Qatar celebrates Indian Independence Day on 15th August 2022 at DPS Indian School Wakra with ‘Mega Cultural Fiesta’

Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre Qatar celebrated Indian Independence Day on 15th August 2022 at the DPS Indian School Wakra with a “Mega Cultural Fiesta”, as part of the 15th Day’s continuing celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence – “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with patriotic fervour and great enthusiasm, in association with its Associated organizations & Indian Schools in Qatar, in the presence of a huge and vibrant gathering of Indian community members.

The Cultural Event started with the National Anthem of Qatar followed by the Indian National Anthem and the lighting of a traditional Lamp to mark the official Inauguration ceremony. The “Mega Cultural Fiesta” showcased India’s rich tradition and culture to cherish the patriotic spirit of the Indian fraternity in Qatar.

Mr Krishnakumar Bandhakavi – General Secretary of ICC delivered a welcome speech and Mr P.N Baburajan – President of ICC presided over the function. In his presidential address, Mr P.N Baburajan highlighted the details of the various programmes organized by ICC from 1st to 19th of August in Doha to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, which will conclude on 19th August with a Grand Finale of “Mega Carnival Events” with yet another Cultural Fiesta with Entertainment programmes & activity pavilions at Al Arabi Sports Club Stadium.

Mr Krishnakumar Bandhakavi – General Secretary – ICC welcomed the dignitaries and guests and HE. Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to Qatar inaugurated the function by quoting the inspiring excerpts from the Independence Day message of Hon. President of India Smt. Draupadi Murmu also quoted the Five (5) pledges emphasized by Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. HE. The Ambassador of India wished every Indian a happy Independence Day celebration with a great instilling of patriotism.

Mr P.N. Baburajan, President – of ICC delivered the presidential speech highlighting the series of programmes conducted to mark the celebrations and culminating on 19th August 2022 with a mega event at Al Arabi Sports Club.

Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu – Vice President of ICC extended the vote of thanks during the function.

Indian Embassy officials Ms T. Angeline Premalatha – Counsellor (Political & Commerce), Mr S. Xavier Dhanaraj – First Secretary (Consular & Community Affairs) and Captain. Mohan Atla was present at the function. Mrs Maryam Al Ali – Head of Culture Section Govt. of Qatar, Mr Adel Alkeldy & Mrs Maryam Alhammadi from the Ministry of Culture & Arts Govt. of Qatar graced the occasion with their presence throughout the event.

Prominent Indian community members, Mr A.P. Manikantan – Former President ICC & Organizing Committee Chairman, Mr Hasan Chougle, and Mr Yasir Nainar, Presidents of Associated Organizations also attended the event with fervour.

“Cultural Fiesta” showcased a variety of cultural performances by Associated organizations of ICC and students from Indian Schools in Qatar.

