Indian Cultural Centre Qatar Celebrates Republic Day with Blue Collar Workers

Qatar: As part of India Republic Day Celebrations, Indian Cultural Centre celebrated the evening at the ICC Ashoka Hall on 28th January, Friday, from 6.00 pm exclusively with blue-collar employees from various companies. The event was conceived, conceptualized, planned and executed with an intent to provide a platform to showcase their talents and entertain the audience.

Chief Guest of the evening was Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India, along with 1st Secretary and Coordinating office for ICC Mr Xavier Dhanraj, ICC Advisory Chair Mr KS Prasad and many dignitaries watching scintillating performances by participants.

Dr Deepak Mittal reiterated the commitment of Embassy services to all near 7 hundred thousand Indians. Community welfare and well being are paramount for the Indian embassy. India and Indians are appreciated and praised by the Qatar Government because of their honesty and commitment wherever they serve. He extended his support for the life insurance scheme of ICBF by contributing generously.

The evening started with the National Anthem of Qatar and India, followed by Telangana Gulf Samithi Karnataka Cultural Forum, Rajasthan and Punjab presented Patriotic songs by respective community singers. Techno Steel team presented a skit to represent commitment towards communal harmony among Indians.

In the live orchestra, Mr Muthu Latif and the singers mesmerized the audience with their songs. Master Shaurya Viraj Singh member of the ICC Student forum was steering the musical team with a brief introduction of the songs.

In the evening, India’s 73rd Republic Day function was well attended by Al Mufta Contracting along with their General Manager Mr Mannangi and employees from, Bihar and Jharkhand Association led by Mr Afroz President of the association. Mr EP Abdulrahman. Care and Cure extended their support for the blue collared employees in getting ICBF life insurance.

Mrs Shweta Koshty welcomed the gathering and also compered the programme. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Kamala Thakur. Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu, Vice President and Krishna Kumar General Secretary, Mohan Kumar and Sajeev Satyaseelan MC member managed the event..