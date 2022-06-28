Indian Director-General of Shipping & ICG Helping in Oil Removal From Sunken Vessel

Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in association with the Director-General Shipping, the Indian Maritime Administrator, would ensure the early employment of a salvor by the owner or Protection and Indemnity Clubs for the expedited removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from a sunken merchant vessel named Princess Miral, that has sunk near the Ullal coastal area.



The area around the vessel is being monitored by Coast Guard ships and aircraft and relevant agencies are kept at short notice to respond to critical situations, a report by the State headquarters of the Coast Guard mentioned. As the vessel has reportedly “grounded” close to the coast and approaching from seaward is challenging, the Indian Coast Guard was assisting State authorities to prepare for shoreline cleanup by conducting training sessions for all potential participants.

Mock drills were also conducted on Tannirbavi, Panambur, and Ullal beaches over three days. As a safety measure, an inter-tidal boom has been kept in place at the mouth of the Netravati river. After it had run aground on 21 June, the ship sank close to Batpady, Ullal coast, on 23 June. The Coast Guard was able to rescue 15 marine crew members from the ship.

Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation around the grounded merchant ship MV Princess Miral of New Mangalore for any probable leakage of oil from the ship. The State Administration along with other stakeholders is also being coordinated for shore line cleanup in case of any oil spill.

Constant surveillance has been undertaken by Coast Guard aircraft and ships in the area around the vessel and onshore for pollution response since 21 Jun 2022. A fully equipped Pollution Control Vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak from Porbandar has joined the Pollution Response operation at sea along with ICG ships and aircraft.

As on date 9 ships of Coast Guard and resource agencies, 3 Coast Guard aircraft are on task for assessment and monitoring the sea area of New Mangalore. These assets are continuing the necessary preventive measures. Netravati river is in close proximity of the vessel which is grounded close to shore therefore as a precautionary measure the river mouth has been barricaded from the seawards side using inflatable booms so as to prevent containment of the river in case of any leakage of oil from the ship.

Coast Guard Pollution Response team and experts are continuously analyzing the situation and also assisting State Administration and New Mangalore Port Authorities by conducting Pollution Response and shore line cleanup training sessions and mock drills.

