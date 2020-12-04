Spread the love



















Indian expat wins over $3 million in Abu Dhabi raffle

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won 12 million dirhams ($3,267,102) in the Big Ticket raffle held in Abu Dhabi, the media reported.

Dubai-based George Jacobs, a 51-year-old, medical equipment salesperson said the winnings have come as a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties, the Khaleej Times reported.

He had purchased the ticket number on November 30 and has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past two years.

One raffle ticket costs 500 dirhams, but for 1,000 dirhams one can three tickets in a buy-two-get-one-free offer.

