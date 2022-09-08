Indian Expatriate Forum Repatriates Body of Mangaluru-Based NRI Harish Pai

Riyadh: Continuing its efforts to serve the Indian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Social Forum Karnataka state committee Riyadh successfully repatriated the body of Mangaluru-based Harish Pai.

Harish Pai was working as a Manager in a private company in Riyadh and on 27 August, died of a heart attack. After knowing about the death of Harish Pai, his family members contacted various politicians and organizations to help them repatriate the body, but in vain.

Further, the family members contacted the Indian Social Forum in Riyadh. The team led by Nizam Bajpe, Naushad Kadaba, Ashfaq Ucchila and Ijaz Farangipete immediately swung into action. They started the process to repatriate the body to India. Since Harish Pai was alone in Saudi Arabia, no one was willing to claim custody of the body. The family members gave consent and power of attorney to one of the Social forum members Naushad Kadaba to claim the body.

The members of SF led by Nizam Bajpe visited the hospital, mortuary, and police station to get the clearance certificate from the Indian embassy. Finally, Nizam Bajpe got the clearance certificate after clearing all the legal formalities. On September 8th morning, the body reached Mangaluru International airport, where it was handed over to Harish Pai’s family members.

The social forum also helped the family members to clear all the financial settlements with Harish Pai’s company and were able to get all the benefits from the company. The company also bore all the expenses of repatriating the body of the deceased to his home town Mangaluru.

Indian social forum condoled the death of Harish Pai and stood with the family members during this critical time. It can be recalled, that in the past too, the Indian Social forum has repatriated the bodies of several Indian Expatriates on Humanitarian grounds. The forum aims to continue the service towards the needy in the future and serve the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

