Indian Home Guard Day celebrated in City- Four HG’s Honored for Their Dedicated Service



Mangaluru: The Indian Home Guard is a volunteer tasked as an auxiliary to the Indian police. The Home Guards Organisation was reorganised in India in 1966 after the Sino-Indian War with the People’s Republic of China, though it existed in smaller units individually in some places. Home Guards are recruited from various cross sections of the civil society such as professionals, college students, agricultural and industrial workers (but only to the government) etc who give their spare time for betterment of the community. All citizens of India, in the age group of 18–50, are eligible. Normal tenure of membership in Home Guards is three to five years.

The total strength of Home Guards in the country is 5,73,793 against which the present raised strength is 4,86,401 Home Guards in 25 states and the union territories. It doesn’t exist in Kerala as its duties are performed by other organisations. Personnel are recruited from various people to include doctors, lawyers, teachers, employees of public and private sector organisations, college and university students, agricultural and industrial workers and others who give their spare time to their communities.

All 18 to 50-year-old citizens of India are eligible for membership and normally serve from three to five years each. Members are paid an allowance when called up for service. All members, after their first three-year term of service, are eligible to be trained by the police in the maintenance of law and order, crime prevention, anti-dacoit measures, border control, disaster relief, fire prevention and fire fighting, election and social welfare activities.

Locally here in Mangaluru, the Indian Home Guard Day was celebrated on Monday, 6 December 2021 at 9 am at Mangaluru Police Parade Grounds. The chief guest for the occasion was DK Superintendent of Police (IPS) Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, joined by other dignitaries on the dais- District Home Guard commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu; DK Deputy Commandant Ramesh; and Mangaluru Home Guard in-charge Marks Shera. Five home guard platoons took part in the march past, where Chief guest SP took the guard of honor-the march past was led by parade commander Vasanth Kumar. Dakshina Kannada Police Brass Band played the music for the parade.

District Home Guard commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu briefed about the activities of DK Home Guards, and urged people to come forward and join the Home Guard platoon, and serve the community. Deputy Commandant Ramesh welcomed the gathering. Chief guest SP Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan in his address said, “Home guards play a vital role during emergencies and when needed by the alwe enforcement department. The role of Home Guards is to serve as an auxiliary Force to the Police in maintenance of internal security situations, help the community in any kind of emergency such as an air-raid, fire, cyclone, earthquake, epidemic etc., help in maintenance of essential services, promote communal harmony, among other. Therefore, we need to appreciate the help rendered by the Home Guards, and be thankful to them”.

On the occasion four dedicated and committed Home Guards were honoured for their great contribution made to the society-they were Abhimanyu Rai (Puttur Team); Shreedesh (Kadaba ); Dinesh (Uppinangady) and Sunil (Ullal). They were honoured by the Chief guest with a shawl, fruit basket, memento and plaque. The programme was compered by Raghavendra of Mangaluru Chapter. The five platoons which took part in the parade were led by their group leader- no 1 platoon by Sgt Ramesh Bhandary of Mangaluru Home Guard; No 2 platoon- Mrs Leela Kukyan (Sergeant, Mangaluru); No 3-Ms Shubha Kulal (Mangaluru), No 4- Rajashree (VSL-Mangaluru) and No 5- Sgt Sunil (Mangaluru)

HOME GUARDS –MYTHS TRUTHS

By Dr. Muralee Mohan Choonthar, Home Guards Commandant D.K. District

The Home Guards organization was first started in India during the IInd World War as an organization of volunteers to enforce Air Raid precautions in the localities where they live. It was however wound up at the end of the war.

A new organization of volunteers called “Home guards” was started in Bombay in 1946 primarily to assist the police in the maintenance of law and orders and in the restoration of peace and tranquility during times of civic interest such as riots and strikes. In 1959 the government of India felt the need to bring about a consolidation of several voluntary organizations like the Home Guards organization throughout the Country on a uniform pattern. The Government of Karnataka enacted the Home Guards act in the year 1962 and sanctioned the establishment of home guards organization in all the districts of Karnataka State. The Government also framed Home Guards Rule in 1963 applicable throughout the state prescribing the duties and functions, powers and privileges of the Home Guards.

The First Commandant general Shri R.A. Mundkar IPS, who assumed charge on 29-04-1960 laid the foundation for a solid structure on which Home Guards organization has come up. The Home Guards act was passed on the 15th December 1962 and the Home Guards rules were adopted and passed by the State legislature on 23rd Jan 1963.At Present the home Guards organization functions in all the 30 districts of the State. Today the Karnataka Home Guards is reckoned as one of the best organizations of its kind in the Country.

WHO CAN JOIN?

The Membership of the organization is Voluntary and Open to all citizens of all walks of life. The citizens who wants to join Home Guards organization should be physically Fit and willing to work with a free will for the service of community without expecting anything from the community during their spare time under the motto “NISHKAMA SEVA” The basic qualification prescribed is a 10th Standard (pass) in any language and in the age group of 19 to 50 years. Normal tenure of membership in Home Guards is 3 to 5 Years. Home Guards are recruited from various cross sections of the civic society such as professional college students, agriculture and industrial workers etc. who give their spare time for betterment of the community. The Members enrolled are given basic training at part –time parades held at district level.

Selected Home Guards are given advanced training at the combined central Home Guards and Civil defense training Institute, Bangalore in courses like Rescue fire Fishing First Aid, Flood rescue etc. The Training imparted to Home Guards enables them to act effectively in the service of the community in times of stress besides maintenance of law order. Their services have become indispensable during fairs, festivals, sports and conduct of elections and also during natural calamities like floods, cyclones, earthquakes , lands slides etc. Selection of the Home Guard members is made by a committee consisting of the deputy commissioner, superintendent of district police and DDPI of the concerned District after verification of character of the candidates by the Police.

In the case of the District commandants the Government makes the appointment from among the candidates not affiliated to any political party. The basic qualification prescribed is a graduation and shall not be more than 50 years of age apart from being apolitical, resident of the District Head guards and Physically fit. Home Guards and civil Defense directorate function under the Home secretary of Govt of Karnataka. The DGP and Commandant General, Home Guards and director Civil defense is the head of the Department for both Home Guards and civil defense departments.

FUNCTIONS OF HOME GUARDS :

1. To serve as auxiliary to the police and generally help in maintain internal security

2. To help the community in any kind of emergency such as Air Raid precaution or any other natural disaster like flood, cyclones earthquakes and landslides etc

3. To function as an emergency force intended for special tasks directly or indirectly connected with the defense of the country.

4. To maintain functional units to provide essential services such as motor transport, Engineering groups, fire brigades, nursing and first Aid operation of Power Supply, Water installations and communication systems etc.

5. The Fire wing assists the Indian fire services

6. Marine units function as an Indian Coast Guard auxiliary

7. The Border wing of 18 battalions assist the border security force

8. Save live and property of the people during exigencies

9. To assist the police authorities and district administration for law and order duties, election security duties, festivals, jatras etc.

10. To assist the traffic police and to regulate the traffic and help in the smooth flow of the traffic.

11. To help the excise department, in curbing the menace of illicit liquor and assist the excise officers in checking the quantity of liquor during election. This helps in conducting free and fair election

12. To help the food corporation of India depots for Guards the FCI Godowns spread throughout the country.

13. ProvidING security to historical places (green policing duty) Govt. Hospitals, geology and mines department and also to guards the public buildings

HOME GUARD SERVICES IN MANGALURU :

Home Guard services in Mangaluru were started in the year 1963 Dr. M.V. Shetty was the first Home Guard commandant of Mangalore. Later years Bindusara Shetty, Dr. A. Bhaskar Rao, Dr. Vidhyadhara Shetty, Dr. Shiva Prasad Rai and Dr. Nidarsh Hegde served as Home Guard commandant of Mangaluru. Currently Dr. Muralee Mohan Choonthar (Yours Truly) is the Home Guard Commandant of Mangaluru. In D.K. There are about 1000 Home Guard Jawans working in 5 Taluk Units and 10 Sub units.

CONCLUSION :

Home Guards organization is a voluntary organization and open to all citizens of all walks of life who are willing to work with a free will for the service of the community without expecting anything from the community. However every Home Guard Jawan is paid an honorary 380 Rs. Per day as an honorarium but not as a salary. (Rs. 455/- in an urban city like Bangalore) The very motto of the Home Guards organization is ‘NISKAMA SEVA’ and it is the duty of every citizen of our country to serve the nation to the best of their knowledge and ability without any expectations. The progress and growth of the country is in the hands of the citizens of the country who dedicate their knowledge, skill, time, energy and will for the betterment of the community, Village, District, State and the Country as a whole.

