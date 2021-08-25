Spread the love



















Indian Idol 12 Star Nihal Tauro Felicitated by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Mangaluru: For finalist Nihal Tauro, the Indian Idol 12 journey has been a surreal experience. The singing reality show’s ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ concluded on August 15, where Nihal Tauro, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble fought the battle to lift the trophy, but unfortunately Nihal couldn’t win the prestigious title, after all the great efforts he had put in.

Like they say “Winning is not important, but participation is”, calling his achievement a blessing of his parents to reach the finals, Nihal said, “Honestly, everyone was so amazing this season that it must have been my parents’ prayers that got him to reach the finals. I did work hard, but I think everyone does that. I still couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that I was one among the last finalists on stage of the finale show. Anyways, not everyone can win, but I am still happy that I made it to the final, but unfortunately couldn’t take home the trophy.”

Nihal Tauro from a small village in Moodbidri has been singing ever since the age of four. He made his playback singing debut when he was in the third standard, and has today made a name for himself as a live show performer. Nihal shared that he wants to continue balancing both in the future. Apart from love, Indian Idol 12 also got targeted by social media trollers. Nihal however stated that the contestants never bothered about it and used their energies only to work better. “I really believe that everyone has the right to an opinion. Whenever we felt that they might have been right, we worked on it. All of us really wanted each one of our listeners to be proud of us”

Returning back to his hometown few days ago, Nihal was already felicitated by the Bishop of Mangaluru after he landed in Mangaluru on 19 August, and later he was felicitated at the Church in Moodabidri- and today, Wednesday, 25 August he was felicitated by Mangaluru Policer Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, in the Police Commissioner Conference hall, amidst a large large number of police personnel and staff. Addressing the audience, the Police Commissioner said, “It’s amazing to note that out of lakhs of entries to get on the Indian Idol 12 show, Nihal was selected as one of the contestants. He has made us all proud by reaching the final show, but winning is not important, but participating and making it to the last counts. Youth of DK should follow in Nihal’s footestps and bring glory to our district, like Nihal did. While appreciating his singing talents, I wish him all success in future shows and other endeavours”.

In his short and sweet speech, where he mentioned that he is more into singing than giving speeches, Nihal said, ” I am grateful to you all for your love and support, and especially for my achievements. I owe it to my parents who supported and stood by me all through this journey. They are the inspirations and backbone behind my success. And to all my fans I say a BIG thank You, you all made me reach the finals in the Indian Idol 12 show”. On audience demand and from the Police Commissioner, Nihal enthralled everyone with his innocent presence and melodious singing of four songs- in Hindi, Kannada, Tulu and Konkani,which received a thunderous applause from the audience.

In his short message to Team Mangalorean Nihal said, ““Every young singer dreams of being on the Indian Idol stage, and while I have done regional shows, this gave me newfound fame. I know reality shows cannot be the end of one’s journey, and hence my real struggle will begin now, after the finale. I promise to work hard and achieve all my goals. There will be more opportunities in future and more chances to win, and I am not giving up and losing hopes even though I was not able to take home the trophy”.

Nihal’s dad Herald Tauro and DCP Dinesh Kumar were present on the dais.

About NIHAL TAURO:

Nihal Tauro (21) is an Indian singer, songwriter and composer. He is a parishioner of Mount Rosary Church Alangar, Moodbidri, Mangaluru. His father Herald Tauro, who was a choirmaster earlier, has been his inspiration for music. His mother Mrs Presilla Tauro has been a source of encouragement in all his endeavours. Nihal is also blessed to have a younger brother. Nihal completed his schooling at Jenny School in Tamilnadu. He is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Commerce.

Nihal manifested his keen interest to learn music and has been inclined towards singing since the very age of 4. He is a big fan of Arijit Singh. Nihal has been a part of many singing reality shows. SA RE GA MA PA Kannada season 15 was his first reality show, which made him popular. He has been a part of many international shows in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. He has rendered his voice for popular movies like Padmini and Love Mocktail. In 2020 Nihal auditioned for Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show ‘Indian Idol Season 12’. His magical and melodious voice could work wonders. He got selected and received the Golden Ticket from the judges. He has managed to secure his position in the top 6 of the show.

Nihal is a nature enthusiast and lover of animals. He loves wearing a locket with a live plant which attracted the attention of the judges. Responding to the question Nihal said that he believes humans are always tense and that live plants give him peace and positivity.

