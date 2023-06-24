Indian jailed in Singapore for molesting young girls

A 44-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to more than three months in jail for molesting two teenage girls in Singapore, a media report said.

Sushil Kumar, who was working as a chef at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty on Friday to two charges of molesting both victims, The TODAY newspaper reported.

Kumar’s first case was reported three months ago when he molested a 14-year-old girl in broad daylight near an MRT train station.

The court heard that on August 2 last year, the victim was walking home from Boon Keng MRT Station when Kumar stopped in front of her to speak to her.

While she thought he was asking her for directions to the MRT station, Kumar responded by wrapping his arms around her shoulders without her consent, Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan was quoted as saying in TODAY.

Thereafter, he targeted another girl whom he touched without consent and declared his love for her even though he did not know her.

On both occasions, he spent an inordinate amount of time hugging, kissing or touching the girls who did not get away from him immediately.

He also kissed the girl repeatedly on her cheeks and hugged her multiple times before asking for her mobile phone number and saving it.

He later used his mobile phone to take a number of selfies of him and the girl.

Kumar even asked if she wanted to eat with him but she said that she needed to return home. He even offered her money in case she needed it.

A police report was made after the girl ran home and told her mother about the incident.

Post the encounter, Kumar sent two WhatsApp messages to the girl, tried to video-call her twice, and sent her another text message containing two emojis, investigations revealed.

He was arrested the next day and released on bail a day later.

Three months after this incident, Kumar inappropriately touched a 19 year-old’s arm when they were inside a lift.

According to TODAY, Kumar repeatedly told the terrified teenager that he loved her and blew kisses at her twice.

While she managed to escape, Kumar was traced and placed under arrest on November 8, 2022 at his residence after police gathered surveillance footage from the lift.

District Judge Paul Chan, while delivering the sentence, said that he did not accept Kumar’s defence because someone who is genuinely remorseful would not go on to commit the same offence a few months later.

The judge added that it was especially disconcerting that Sushil targeted a victim who was vulnerable and also behaved in a persistent and brazen manner when he committed his offences in a public place, the TODAY reported.

