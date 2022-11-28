Indian, Malaysian armies to share experiences of jungle terrain ops

New Delhi: A contingent of the Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifle Regiment has reached Malaysia to participate in a joint military exercise during which the two sides will share experiences of conducting operations in jungle terrains.

According to a Defence Ministry official, the “Harimau Shakti-2022” commenced at Pulai, Kluang, on Monday and is scheduled to end on December 12.

A Ministry official said that Harimau Shakti is an annual training event which has been conducted since 2012.

“The exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, which in turn will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations.”

The Defence Ministry said that the exercise’s schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level.

Joint field training exercises, combat discussions and demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote Army-to-Army relations.

The Indian Army informed that combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifle Regiment and the Royal Malay Regiment will also share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning & execution of various operations in jungle terrain.

The scope of this exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise at the Battalion level and Company-level Field Training Exercise on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, the Army added.