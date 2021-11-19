Indian Men’s Team Wins South Asian B-ball Assn C’ships- Kudla’s Shashank Rai is a Team Member

Spread the love



















Indian Men’s Team Wins South Asian Basketball Association Championships- Kudla’s Shashank Rai is Team Member-the Championships was held in Dhaka in Bangladesh on Friday, 19 November

Mangaluru: On 14 November 2021 Team Mangalorean had published an exclusive article :

(Ref: Kudla’s Basketball Player Shashank J Rai Representing Indian Men’s Basketball Team in SABC, Dhaka )

featuring Shashank Jayashankar Rai of Mangaluru representing Indian Senior Men’s Basketball Team in the South Asian Basketball Championship to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 15-20 November 2021 in Dhaka. This homegrown boy is the FIRST Mangalorean to be selected to play for Indian Men’s Basketball Team in an International Basketball championship.

Mangalorean Shashank Rai

An alumnus of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru, where he completed his SSLC, Shashank Rai later did his graduation in JPR College of Engineering, Chennai, and Post Graduation in MBA from SRM College, Chennai. And presently employed with Karnataka state Forest Department in Mangaluru. Born in Mangaluru, Shashank is the son of Jayashanker Rai, who is a General Manager at MCF, Mangaluru and Mrs Babitha Rai, a homemaker.



Shashank is a Member and player of Mangalore Basketball Club, Mangaluru, and is trained under the Club President Naveen Shetty and Head Coach Aditya Mahale. Looking back at his achievements, Shashank was selected to represent the Indian Franchise in FIBA World 3×3 Basketball League; he was part of the Mangalore Basketball Club team, which has been securing 3rd place in the Karnataka State Basketball ‘A’ Division League for the past two consecutive years; He represented Mangalore Basketball Club in the Karnataka State Basketball Team over 10 times.

As per news, Team Mangalorean has learnt that Indian men’s team has won the South Asian Basketball Association Championships for sixth time The men’s Indian basketball team registered a resounding 65-point victory over Bangladesh by 106-41 to win the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 on Friday, 19 November 2021.

Indian Men’s Basketball Team

With three wins in three matches, India were at the top of the four-nation tournament, which was conducted at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Led by captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, India were the clear favourites to win the title as they faced little to no resistance in all the matches they competed in this year’s tournament. Earlier, India defeated Maldives by 57 points (88-31) in their opening match of the SABA Basketball championship. India (rank 78) played against Maldives (rank 142), defending champions Sri Lanka (rank 132), and Bangladesh (rank 146) in this tournament. In their second match India defeated Sri Lanka by 114-48.

This was the eighth edition of the SABA Championship, organised by the South Asia Basketball Association (SABA). India won the inaugural edition of the competition in 2002, followed by each of the five editions they have participated in — 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and now the 2021 edition. The SABA Championship was earlier a qualifying event for the FIBA Asia Cup. However, the new rules introduced in 2017, mean that the tournament no longer has that status.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Shashank Rai and the Indian Basketball Team for the glorious victory in the South Asian Basketball Association Championships. Compliments also to Mangalore Basketball Club, Mangaluru, and its President Naveen Shetty and Head Coach Aditya Mahale, for training Shashank, to achieve his goal.

