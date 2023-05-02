Indian national travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life

Despite hostilities between the two countries, an Indian national travelled to Pakistan and married a woman in Sukkur, the media reported.



Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Mumbai, came to Sukkur along with his family to get married to Sanjugata Kumari, reports Geo News.

The wedding took place at a local hall in Sukkur, which was attended by the couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.

Kumari along with her husband will leave for India in a few days after completion of legal formalities.

The parents of the bride said that the couple became friends on social media and decided to get married.

Later, the families contacted each other via WhatsApp and finalised the wedding ceremony, Geo News reported.

Aishwar Lal Makeja, of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, said love has no borders and wished the couple a happy life.

