Indian Navy chopper ditches off Mumbai, no casualties

An Indian Navy’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during a routine sortie off Mumbai, ditched close to the coast, an official said.
 

A search and rescue operation was launched immediate Search and ensured safe rescue of the three-member crew by a naval patrol craft.

The causes leading to the mishap is not clear and the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry, an official spokesperson said.

Details were awaited.

 


