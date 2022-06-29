Indian Oil delivering cooking gas via boats in flood-hit Assam



Guwahati: Indian Oil is using boats to deliver cooking gas cylinders to households in flood-ravaged southern Assam, specially in Silchar, the region’s main commercial hub, officials said on Tuesday.

An official of the Indian Oil said that the company rose to the occasion and ensured an uninterrupted supply of cooking gas (LPG), petrol and diesel in the flood-affected areas.

“Our newly-commissioned Moinorbond Depot near Silchar proved to be a saviour and ensured seamless relief operation by local administration apart from fulfilling the local fuel demand,” the official told the media.

Retail outlets were instructed to prioritise supply of diesel to mobile tower operators to keep the communication channels alive in the face of continuous power cuts. Dealers and distributor networks rolled up their sleeves and made food and water available to stranded drivers and commuters.

According to the official, LPG door delivery continued through boats, which replaced delivery vans. This resulted in achieving an enviable LPG cylinder backlog in Assam of only 1.03 days and just over 1.7 days in the three more severely affected districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi.

The fledgling business centre in southern Assam’s Silchar, witnessed the second spell of floods within a month. While Silchar is the worst hit, 32 out of 35 districts of Assam have been affected. Rail link to Silchar had been cut off for more than a month. Unprecedented landslides further severed connectivity of Silchar and adjoining areas by road.

Utility services including electricity and mobile connectivity got disrupted and central agencies like National Disaster Response Force, Army and Air force had to be deployed to provide relief and rescue operations, an Indian Oil statement said.

For the first time in 33 years, Silchar and adjoining areas witnessed an unprecedented flood situation after the breach of the Barak River embankment on June 19, affecting over 8 lakh people.

According to the district officials, 15 people were killed while 10 others were reported missing. Locals said that there is a severe crisis of drinking water and still no electricity in 70 per cent areas of Cachar district.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that drones are being used to provide relief materials for people living in houses along narrow lanes and bylanes.

Tripura, Mizoram, and western Manipur are connected with the rest of the country by road via Cachar and Karimganj districts of Assam.

