Indian-origin father-son duo accused of assaulting teen girls in Canada

An Indian-origin father and son have been arrested and charged in Canada for sexually assaulting and exploiting multiple teenage girls over the course of several months, police said.

Gurpartap Singh Walia, 56, and his son Sumrit Walia, 24, who worked at and owned Haddon Convenience Store in Calgary, also provided girls, not of consenting age, alcohol, vapes and drugs in exchange for sex.

An investigation was launched by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit in April after police located a 13-year-old girl who had previously been reported missing.

The girl disclosed to police that she was in a relationship with Sumrit who allegedly provided her with alcohol, drugs, and vapes in exchange for sex.

The assaults occurred between December 2022 and May 2023 at Premier Liquor Wine and Spirits, also owned by the Walias, and located next door to their convenience store.

“As the investigation progressed, officers found that the father and son were providing vapes, marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol to multiple other teenage girls, who were sexually assaulted at the businesses,” the Calgary Police said in a statement.

On Thursday, police arrested both suspects and executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of Panamount Close, which resulted in the seizure of 975 grams of cocaine with a street value of 97,500 Canadian dollars, and seven handguns.

Search warrants were also executed at the two businesses, which resulted in the seizure of a computer with child pornography, drugs and drug paraphernalia, contraband tobacco, vape cartridges and collapsible batons.

Sumrit Walia has been charged with one count of sexual interference with a minor, one count of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, one count of creating child pornography, and seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has also been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of extortion, three counts of uttering threats, one count of selling contraband tobacco to youth and one count of breach of a court order.

Gurpartap Singh Walia is charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference with a minor and one count of selling contraband tobacco.

“These are incredibly serious charges, where vulnerable youths were being targeted, exploited and forced to enter a dangerous lifestyle,” Staff Sergeant Darren Smith, Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit, said. While Sumrit already made a court appearance on June 2, Gurpartap is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

The victims are being supported by the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre that provides wrap-around support for children, youths and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse.

