Indian-origin man gets 18 years’ preventive detention for sexual assault in Singapore

Singapore: An Indian-origin man, who was released after 16 years of jail in a rape case, has again been sentenced to 18 years of preventive detention and 12 strokes of cane for sexually-assaulting a domestic worker in Singapore.

A preventive detention is a harsh punishment that places a recalcitrant offender in jail for seven to 20 years in order to protect the public from the offender.

Mark Kalaivanan Tamilarasan, 44, had contested and was convicted of four charges of aggravated sexual assault, house trespass to commit sexual assault, outrage of modesty and impersonation of a public servant, Channel News Asia reported.

An intoxicated Tamilarasan had broken into a flat in July 2017 and had attacked and sexually assaulted a domestic help who was ironing clothes.

He lied that he was a police officer and demanded her passport, work permit and money before molesting her. He also threatened to punch her before sexually assaulting her.

The domestic help, who had never seen Tamilarasan before, screamed loudly for help, and her cries were heard by a neighbouring worker who called the police.

Tamilarasan claimed during a sentence hearing in February this year that he had met the domestic help before in a club at Orchard Towers, which he frequented to dance with maids.

In his defence, he claimed that the sexual encounter was agreed on after the domestic help asked him to sponsor her special pass for her to remain in Singapore.

The claims were rejected and Tamilarasan was convicted of all four charges of aggravated sexual assault, house trespass to commit sexual assault, outrage of modesty and impersonation of a public servant.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Chew Xin Ying and Sheldon Lim had pushed for the maximum of 20 years of preventive detention for Tamilarasan.

In sentencing Tamilarasan, Justice Khang Chau pointed to his lack of remorse, “severe denial” and how he minimised his offences.

It was also noted that he was unable to assume responsibility for the sexual offences.

He also has a high risk of sexual violence reoffending and recidivism, said the judge, finding that Tamilarasan was a “menace to the public” and “beyond the reach of redemption”.

