Indian players shine at 6-A-Side Hockey Tournament in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Al Khor Strikers defeated Pearl Pirates 2-0 to win the first 6-A-Side Hockey Tournament organized by Savs Sports and Fitness held recently in which players hailing from different countries took part.

In a closely contested final, Al Khor Strikers struck once in each half in the one-day tournament which saw six teams contesting for the top prize.

The one-day tournament saw players hailing from England, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Hungary, and Egypt taking part in the tournament besides players from the Indian subcontinent of Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian players hailed mostly from Mumbai, Mangalore, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and other parts of India.

Juned Coutinho, who won the Best Player of the Tournament award, scored both goals for the winners. Moaz of Duhail Ninjas won the best goalkeeper award while Stefan Werner of Duhail Ninjas walked away with the highest goal scorer award.

Wakrah Warriors finished third, Duhail Ninjas, Doha Knights and West Bay Wizards were the other teams which took part. Prior to the tournament the players were auctioned and bought by the respective owners.

Players hailing from different continents based in Qatar and playing hockey for the Qatar national team and others who have been playing the game consistently over the years in Qatar were bought at the auction and took part in the tournament.

Savio Nayak, Founder & CEO of Savs Sports and fitness, the organizer of the event was delighted with the success of the tournament.

“The tournament was a big success and most of the top players, based in Qatar took part in the auction and in the tournament. Most of the matches were keenly contested,” said Savio, a Qatar national team player who is also a qualified hockey and football coach.

“We have a talented bunch of players in Qatar and if they are selected to the national team we will have a strong team starting from the regional competitions,” added Savio.

“Thanks to Qatar Hockey Association we have been taking part in some regional tournaments but the tournament saw some new talents which will add more depth and options to the coach in the upcoming tournaments,” added the Mumbai-born player.

Former Hungary national team player Gyorgy was delighted to take part in the tournament and cross paths with players from different countries playing different styles of hockey.

“We witnessed some top-level hockey and different styles of the game, the Indian subcontinent style of play which is known for its brilliant stick work and the more physical game of the Europeans,” said Gyorgy, who is based in Qatar for the last 22 years.

