Indian Social Forum aids Funeral of a Koppa-based youth who died in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Indian Social Forum Riyadh has helped to perform the funeral of a Koppa-based man who died due to a heart attack in Saudi Arabia.

Momin Mumtaz, Age 30, from Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, who had been working as a driver for a private company in Riyadh for nearly 8 years, died due to a heart attack in his car on Wednesday, February 02.

Noor Ahmed Hussain Abdul Rahman, a relative of the deceased contacted members of the Indian Social Forum seeking assistance to conduct the funeral of the deceased according to the local rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia.

A team led by Nizam Bajpe of the Indian Social Forum immediately responded by visiting local government offices as per Saudi Arabian law and obtained a confirmation that Momin Mumtaz’s death was a natural death.

Later, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the relatives of the deceased in the hometown were contacted to get the body handed over and a letter of authorization was done in the name of Noor Ahmed Hussain Abdul Rahman from the Indian Embassy and the body was finally recovered from the hospital.

On Friday, the funeral prayer was performed at Al-Rajhi Masjid in Riyadh and burial was held in the presence of members of the Indian Social Forum and close friends of the deceased at Naseem burial ground.

The Karnataka State Executive Committee of the Indian Social Forum has condoled his untimely death.

The relatives of the deceased have expressed gratitude for this good deed of the Indian Social Forum.