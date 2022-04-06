Indian Social Forum aids Funeral of a Mangalore-based man who Died of Heart Attack in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Kuduman Hameed Cheriyabba (55), a resident of Mangalore taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, who had been working as a house driver in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for nearly 27 years died of a heart attack on Wednesday and the burial was carried out in collaboration with the Indian Social Forum.

The relatives of the deceased had approached members of the Indian Social Forum to assist in the funeral of Kuduman Hameed Cheriyabba.

A team led by Nizam Bajpe and Nisar Valavoor of the Indian Social Forum immediately responded and visited the local government offices as per the law of Saudi Arabia to obtain a Letter of Confirmation that the death of The Kuduman Hameed Cheriyab was a natural death.

Later, The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the relatives of the deceased in Riyadh were contacted to get the body and obtained a letter of authorization in the name of Muhammad Irshad Hasanabba through the Indian Embassy and finally, the body was recovered from the hospital.

On Sunday, the last rites were performed at Al-Rajhi Masjid in Riyadh and the burial was performed at Naseem’s burial ground in the presence of members of the Indian Social Forum and close friends of the deceased.

The Karnataka State Executive Committee of the Indian Social Forum condoled his untimely death. The relatives of the deceased have expressed their gratitude for this good work of the Indian Social Forum.