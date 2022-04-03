Indian Social Forum helps 3 NRIs from Karnataka distressed in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Indian Social Forum (ISF) has extended its helping hands to repatriate 3 NRI’s who had come to Saudi Arabia for work and were denied job and basic requirements for the past 3 months.

A few months ago, Salahuddin Salman, Tauheed Mysore and Safwan Abdul Rahman had come to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after paying for their visa through a travel agent in Mangalore. But after landing in Saudi Arabia, the situation turned out to be completely different, they were not offered any work, salary or proper accommodation. They were struggling financially and facing issues to have their basic needs fulfilled.

Coming to know about this Incident, a team led by Nizam Bajpe and Jawad Basrur of the Indian Social Forum swung into action and met the victims. The Forum also made necessary arrangements and provided them with basic amenities. Counselling and moral support was given to the victims. The forum also promised to support them to send them back to India.

On behalf of the victims, a case was filed in the labour court and the Indian Embassy was contacted. finally, the exit formalities were done through the company.

In the first phase, the Social forum succeeded in sending Tauheed Mysore and Safwan Abdul Rahman to India. In the second phase, Salahuddin Salman was sent back to India by sponsoring an air ticket on behalf of the Indian Social Forum.

The victims thanked the Indian Social Forum and its members for their humanitarian service.