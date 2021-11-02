Spread the love



















Indian Social Forum, Karnataka State Riyadh to organize Karunada Sambhrama-2021

Riyadh: Continuing its tradition of celebrating Indian festival, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, Indian social forum Karnataka state committee Riyadh would be conducting a family get-together event “Karunada Sambhrama 2021” on 25th of November 2021 09:00 PM onwards at Wahet Al-Riyadh Farmhouse, Al Arafat Road, Riyadh -Saudi Arabia.

A press meet and logo launching event was held in Riyadh on October 30th 2021.

Addressing the gathering after launching the Event Logo, Indian Social Forum, Riyadh – Karnataka state committee President Mr Abdul Majeed Punjalakatte explained the necessity of such an event after a long break of 2 yrs., he also highlighted and put some light on the tragic Covid pandemic and its impact, further he urged the expat community to get back to recovery phase and start living normal life following Covid protocols of the kingdom.

He further spoke about the event Karunada Sambhrama 2021 and told that Karunada Sambhrama would be a colourful vibrant family get-together event that will be having various events like social awareness speech, cultural activities, Expo, skits, quiz, and sports.

He also stressed that the main purpose of the event is to try to get back the expat community from where they left before the start of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Siraj Sajipa General secretary of ISF Karnataka state Riyadh explained about the community service and welfare activities being undertaken from the Indian Social Forum and provided the statistics of recent welfare activities.

Jawad Basroor, the secretary of ISF Karnataka state Riyadh, asked all members and well-wishers to work towards making this event a grand success. Secretary Azgar Aboobaker and SWC members Mihaf Sultan, Nazeer Handel were also present on this occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...