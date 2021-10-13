Spread the love



















Indian Social Forum Riyadh organized Prize Distribution Ceremony for Winners of Quiz Competition

Riyadh: Indian Social Forum Riyadh organized a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of the quiz competition (As part of India’s 75th Independence Day Celebration). It was held on 11 October 2021 at 08:30 pm at Al-Mas auditorium Riyadh.

The program was inaugurated by Dr Dilshad – President of the Indian Forum for Education. Indian Social Forum Central Committee president, Mr Mohammed Haris Mangaluru presided over the program and welcomed the guests. In his presidential speech, he congratulated all the winners of the quiz competition and He urged the participants/winners to keep them engaged in such competitions to learn about India’s freedom fights. He said India’s current regime has plundered natural resources, people’s wealth and enslaved the entire nation. There are many freedom fighters whose names were faded into darkness. This online quiz competition was organized to highlight those unsung heroes who fought for the freedom of our country against imperialist forces. The quiz competition was held at the national level (KSA). Indian expats from all regions participated in this quiz competition.

Malik Ibrahim (Secretary, Tamil Business Forum), Ramzudeen Abdul Wahab (Regional Gen Secretary India Fraternity Forum Riyadh), Saidalavi (President of Indian Social Forum Kerala State Committee), Abdul Gaffar Bihar (Member of Bihar Foundation), Haneef Basrur (President Basrur Muslim Welfare Association), Ihsan Sab (President of Indian Social Forum Northern State Committee) presented their greeting and wishes to the winners as well as appreciated Indian Social Forum for their works towards the Indian community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Guests on the dais distributed prizes to two National level winners which are 2nd & 3rd from the Riyadh region and to Riyadh regional level winners which are as follows:

Nation Level Winners:

1st prize winner from Jeddah and the prize was distributed last week in Jeddah.

2nd and 3rd prize winners are from Riyadh region:

2nd place: Saziya Iqbal from Bihar

3rd place: Afifafa Iqbal from Bihar

Riyadh Region winners:

1st place: Muhammad Noufal from Karnataka

2nd place Rahmath Katheeja from Tamilnadu

3rd place Ahmed Anwar from Karnataka

Abdul Majeed Punjalkatte, President of the Indian Social Forum Karnataka State Committee, welcomed the gathering and Indian Social Forum Central committee member Mohammed Attingal concluded the program with the vote of thanks. Indian Social Forum Tamilnadu State Committee President Fathruddin was the coordinator of the ceremony.

