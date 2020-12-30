Spread the love



















Indian Social Forum urges Indian Government, Embassies to help Stranded Indians in UAE

Riyadh: Amid detection of new mutated Coronavirus, Saudi Arabia as preventive measures have imposed the ban on travellers arriving Saudi Arabia, the preventive measures taken by Saudi Authorities during COVID 19 since the beginning is appreciable.

Recently after Saudi Arabia opened its border and airspace for travellers returning back to KSA, Many Indians including people from Karnataka were returning back to KSA via Dubai, Bahrain and other GCC countries with majority travelling via UAE, the sudden entry ban to KSA has put the travellers in trouble who were in UAE and other countries undergoing mandatory quarantine before travelling to KSA.

Many of the stuck Indians are the ones who are returning back to KSA after months of unemployment and working on minimum wages. Thet are not able to afford the additional stay in UAE due to expenses like food, accommodation etc. Hence the Indian Social Forum Urges the Ministry of external affairs, Karnataka state government and the Indian Embassies to look into this matter with utmost priority and make required arrangements to the Indian community stuck in UAE until travel ban is lifted.