Indian who killed his wife, kids in UAE had poisoned, strangled them: Police

Dubai: An Indian national had poisoned his wife and strangled his two kids before jumping to death from the 11th floor of his apartment in Al Buhairah, the Sharjah Police said, revealing a preliminary autopsy report.

Forensic investigation revealed that the 35 year-old man poisoned the wife, and strangulation marks were found on the necks of his two daughters, aged between 3 and 7, the Khaleej Times reported.

There were no signs of violence or resistance on the bodies of the wife and children.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, confirmed that the man was a Sharjah resident but worked in a neighbouring emirate. He added that the man had no motives or financial crises that compelled him to take the extreme step, the Khaleej Times reported.

Police said further investigations are on to find the motive behind the suicide-murder case, and officers are questioning a friend of the wife.

The Sharjah police had immediately rushed paramedics to the site after they were alerted to the incident at 5.45 pm (local time) on March 28.

Investigating officers had recovered a note from the man’s body which said that he killed his wife and two children, and asked them to shift their bodies from upstairs.

After hospital, the bodies were taken to the forensic laboratory for autopsy procedures, where the man succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies of the woman and her daughters will be repatriated once the investigation report is handed over to the Public Prosecution.

The family had been living in the building for the past six months.

