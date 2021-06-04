Spread the love



















Indiana Hospital Withdraws Complaint against Suhail Kandak

Mangaluru: The Managing Director of Indiana Hospital Yusuf Kumble has withdrawn the complaint filed against Youth Congress leader Suhail Kandak in the Kankanady police station on June 4.

In his request letter, Managing Director of Indiana Hospital Yusuf Kumble has mentioned, “This is in reference to the complaint we lodged on May 18, 2021, we would like to request you to kindly allow us to withdraw the complaint. We also thank you for the support extended during this course of action”.

As soon as the request letter was received by the Kankanady Town Police Inspector, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar visited the Police station. In his video message, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “On May 18, a patient at the Indiana Hospital died of COVID-19. At that time there was a misunderstanding during the release of the body. On May 18, the manager of the hospital filed a complaint and a non-cognizable complaint was filed. We had later approached the hospital authorities to collect further details. On June 4, a female nurse again filed a complaint against Suhail Kahdak in which she mentioned that she and the doctors were obstructed from carrying out their duties on May 18. We filed an FIR and arrested a person by name Suhail Kandak in this connection”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “Today evening we received a request letter from the Managing Director of Indiana Hospital, Yusuf Kumble to withdraw the case. I discussed this issue with the police inspector and the hospital management. Yusuf Kumble said that on May 18, during the death of a COVID patient there were some problems, and the staff present during the incident, are not on duty at present. Once they report to duty and if necessary their statement will be provided. The MD of Indiana Hospital has said that he is not withdrawing the case because of any pressure. In the coming days, if there are any untoward incidents in the hospitals, they can inform the police. We will take action against those obstructing the doctors or other staff performing their duties.”

Suhail Kandak was later released from the police station.

