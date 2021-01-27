Spread the love



















India’s 1st ever National Championship on Driving Safe Challenge makes Pitstop in Mangaluru

India’s 1st ever National Championship on Driving Safe Challenge makes Pitstop in Mangaluru- It’s a Championship to mark National Road Safety Month, and All Women Teams are driving from Amritsar to Kanyakumari. The Rally was flagged off from Mangaluru by Praveenchandra Sheety, who authored a Road Safety Guide titled “Mission Advanced Road Safety 2019-2024”. This book is instrumental in fixing Liability of Road Contractors for poor workmanship that causes unsolicited Road Traffic Accidents & Deaths for No Fault of Road Users. The rally started on 18th Jan 2021 and will end on 17th Feb 2021

Mangaluru: All-Women Teams of Strikers on a never before mission from Amritsar to Kanyakumari drive to win India’s 1st ever Drive Safe #RealityShow on wheels, and challenging Millions of Indians to Chase & Win their #SafeSpeedChallenge, on any Roads across India. With the objective to sensitise and train citizens for safe driving, The First Strikers, The #SafeSpeedChallengers takes on a never before mission from Amritsar to Kanyakumari, on a 24X7 Live-On-Camera National Championship of #SafeDriving, challenging each indian to take on their own #SafeSpeedChallenge, defeating 3.5Lac Potholes & RoadRisks on Indian Roads across the country.

Millions of Indians travel on Roads and 415 never come back home, every day. Even during the Lockdown period of April to June, there were 20,732 road deaths on Indian roads, 29% more than deaths due to COVID-19 until June 20. Road Deaths are the biggest cause of Unnatural Deaths in our Country. There are many reasons for these deaths, but one sure solution and improvement possibility is transforming Public Traffic Sense, Encouraging Good Road behaviour through a Citizen’s Movement. Bad road behaviour, missing empathy for other Road Users, missing safer driving practices & inadequate driving training & skills, are causing Accidents, Stress and Loss of productivity to all Road Users, hurting daily commuters & impacting every Indian Citizens, going against the spirit of “Ease of Living” vision of our Prime Minister.

Believing in “Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha “, NGO, Drive Smart Drive Safe, along with FICCI, SIAM and many other like-minded organisations, has launched an Innovative and Participative Mass Campaign on Road Safety, titled #SafeSpeedChallenge in a format of National Road Safety Championship Challenge. The campaign started from 18th January, during Ministry’s 1st ever Road Safety Month as announced by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The Theme of the campaign is Speed Management, as it being the most critical Life-Saving intervention identified during The 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety and being on the top of the Stockholm Declarations 12 point Agenda under the pillar of Safe Road Users to achieve a reduction of Road Traffic Deaths & injuries by 50% before 2030.

The All-Women Teams from Amritsar is demonstrating Convoy Driving style on #TrafficDistancing format to maintain the Safe Speed & Safe Distance between the vehicles and act as a “Role-Model” for all Road Users, all through their drive to Kanyakumari via Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Vadodra, Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Kozhikode/Calicut and Trivandrum. The rally is Live with Speed & location tracking and is streaming from an On-Drive Camera for all members of Team Challengers. There is a Live Score/Leader-board with Continuous Video Streaming from On-Drive Cameras for all women challengers for Public Voting & has kick-started Public debate around Safe driving and about safety hazards like potholes & humps on the highways.

PRAVEENCHANDRA SHETTY- the author of a Road Safety Guide titled “Mission Advanced Road Safety 2019-2024”

The Rally was flagged off from Mangaluru by Praveenchandra Shetty, who authored a Road Safety Guide titled “Mission Advanced Road Safety 2019-2024”. This book is instrumental in fixing Liability of Road Contractors for poor workmanship that causes unsolicited Road Traffic Accidents & Deaths for No Fault of Road Users. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Praveenchandra Shetty said, “This rally was virtually flagged off 18th Jan 2021 from Wagah Border, bound to Trivandrum covering around 3500 km, as part of first-ever #national Road Safety Month based on the initiative of Ministry Of Road & Highways under the leadership of Union Minister for Road & Highways Nitin Gadkari. All these years, #RoadSafety programs and activities were limited to a week in a year. But, this #safespeedchallenge is different from other #RoadSafetyAwareness programme, we used to hear during every program; that used to start from, 1.5 lakh Deaths and 4.5 lakh injuries per year are caused in #roadcrashes in India”.

“This data found changing in a minor percentage, year to year, proved to be wrong in two successive months after the partial lockdown was lifted. Anyhow, it is not a matter of importance to us, when our main aim and agenda is to #savelife and #minimise disabilities from #roadcrashes gradually in the years to come. So we drive the vehicles with low NVH level, fast and powerful, truly of international standard, we drive on the unscientifically upgraded city, town & village roads; highways, speedways and expressways that causes 57.5% of Road Traffic Accident Deaths. Recently, many national highways are now legalised for speed of 100 Kmph by the ministry. Few expressways are now legalised, even for a speed of 120 Kmph. Surprisingly, these highways suddenly turn into a deadly motorway with all types of defects, staring from potholes to ditches, ditches to black spots and black spots to unscientific #speedbrakers, I call them #Carbreakers, that too without any display of signboards well in advance, like white strips or cautionary signboards!” added Shetty.

He further said, “By the time the driver reduces the speed from 100kmph or 120 Kmph, he/she lands up running into the potholes or jumping over the unscientifically laid speed breakers, in many cases, ending up in major #roadcrashes. Why, because, due importance is not given for Perfect Road Engineering Design and for a suitable or most appropriate Traffic Infrastructures required at junctions or intersections. Why, because, no proper supervision is exercised during the construction of roads and highways. Why, because the highway audit team does not have adequate knowledge about Road Safety; forget about advanced knowledge, not even basic knowledge of Road Safety. Hence Highway Audit is miserably failed throughout”.

“As we talk about Vehicle Architecture when two engine options are given for a single make & model; for example, a choice of say, 1.3L & 1.5 Litre engine or say, 2.3 L engine to 2.4 L engine, or say 2.8 L or 3.2 L engines, or options of diesel or petrol engines are offered with different horsepowers; the braking system of the vehicle remained the same for all the models; that inadvertently affects the stopping distance of the vehicle in the normal course. This is a major factor in an emergency slowing down, or emergency stopping or at the times of a call for abrupt stopping to save a pedestrian or an animal crossing the road all of a sudden arises,” said Shetty.

Praveenchandra also said, “This is a collective effort from all stakeholders whose names and logos appear on the posters and rally cars, to educate every Indian on #Safespeedchallege, so that one can #savehimself or herself and other road users from unforeseen Road Traffic Accident Deaths and Injuries. Many authentic data will be recorded during this month to chalk out Road Safety Programs and Activities on a daily basis, throughout the year, instead of limiting it to a week in a year, till we reach our goal, with the involvement of all stakeholders.

The rally has further Motivated Citizens then to join National Championship across the country as Popular Game to learn Speed management themselves, through a Mobile App Voice Alerts. Anyone can 1)Download India Against Road Crash App to participate or Register for the Challenge on www.indiaagainstroadcrash.org, 2)Take 8 Point Road Safety Pledge 3)Receive instant Participation Certificate & Challenge their Friends & Family by tagging them on social media 4)Drive safely during Road Safety month, using the App. to slow down when alerted for any safety hazard and 5)Score #SafespeedMiles in Kilometers to Win the championship & take the Trophy home, make his/her family and organization proud.

Top Organisations also have “Leader board” visibility separately, other than Individuals on grabbing attention for the top slot at www.indiaagainstroadcrash.org. The App Users have free access to 3.5 Lacs AI-generated #Road Risk Voice Alerts & optional Personalized Driving Score. Self-Monitored Users are also contributing their #SafeSpeedMiles by posting/uploading pictures of their Odometer at the start & end of Road Safety Month.

The Goal to raise Awareness and Training on Safe Driving to youths, professionals/working class & Commercial drivers, through a Safety Championship will reach a mass adoption as we are setting an ambitious target to collectively score 1 #BillionSafeMiles. This is the challenge to drivers of entire India, under the maiden attempt under #NationalRoadSafetyMonth that started on 18th Jan 2021 and will end on 17th Feb 2021, this rally being virtually flagged off by the Minister For Road & Highways Nitin Gadkari, the day when first ever Road Safety Month was declared as per the directives from PMO.