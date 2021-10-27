Spread the love



















‘India’s Best Dancer 2’: Milind Bhatt’s hilarious story

Mumbai: Contestant Milind Bhatt revealed in the upcoming episode of the show ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ that his father runs a grocery shop and he helps him with his work. But his father shared something really funny and said it is better to not take his help as he is so absentminded that he either forgets to take money from the customer or gives them wrong items. He is only good at dancing!

Milind Bhatt who hails from Lucknow performed on the song, ‘Zara Zara’. He got appreciation from judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Later judge Terrence Lewis asked his father should they select Milind or let him decide the course of his business, to which Milind’s father excitedly said with relief: “Please select him and make something out of him, we’ll also run our shop in peace!”

Afterwards Milind shares about his interest in dancing and how he follows it with passion: “I am thankful to the judges and this platform for giving me the opportunity to stand up for myself. Dance is my only true passion that I follow from my heart. I would givemy two hundred per cent to make the best out of this opportunity. It’s now or never.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

