India’s biggest Electric Vehicle expo with 250+ exhibitors of Electric Vehicles

Exhibition on electric and Hybrid vehicle manufacturers (two, three & four wheelers) commercial, cargo, passenger and personal electric vehicle, charging infrastructure manufacturers, accessories & parts manufacturers, battery manufacturers and technology companies, Government sectors / departments etc.,

Bangalore: EV Expo 2K22 is conceptualized and organized by Key Media organizing India’s biggest Electric Vehicle expo with 250+ exhibitors of Electric Vehicle Expo 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from May 6, 7 and 8, 2022 Exhibition of Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Manufactures (Two, Three & four wheelers) Commercial, Cargo, Passenger and Personal Electric Vehicle I Charging Infrastructure manufacturers I Accessories & parts manufacturers I Battery Manufacturers & technology companies I Startups I IOT’s | Testing Agencies I Government sectors & Departments I Banks & Financial Institutes I Insurance Companies I Research & Training Institutes I Solar Power Technology companies in association with, Government of Karnataka, BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Charging stations partner supply company limited) KSSIDC (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporations) and other local bodies.

Conference 2022 : The objective of conference 2022: To discuss the opportunities, issues, technical aspects, and challenges faced by stakeholders at a single platform for the growth of E- Vehicle Industry in India. It will identify potential areas of investment by overseas as well as the Indian players in the supply value chain of manufacturing, charging infrastructure, battery technologies, and smart mobility technologies.

Speakers: Speakers are invited from the state and central policy makers teams. NitiAayog, Industry & commerce department, Transport departments, MNRE, Information technology, certification, and testing agencies, top manufacturers community, EV mobility experts, large fleet operators, startups, banking, and financial institutes.

The EV Expo 2022 provides a platform to meet potential customers in the electric vehicle industry. Exposing cutting-edge technologies and electric vehicles at this event is very exciting. It is an excellent opportunity to connect with, communicate with, and sell products to a highly targeted audience who will be engaged throughout the event.

EV Expo India 2022 provides an opportunity to network with a variety of audiences in the electric mobility industry. Featuring over 200 suppliers, you can learn about the latest

EV innovations and get a close-up look at cutting-edge technologies.

Approximately 35,000 people are expected to attend the show, which is expected to draw more than 250 exhibitors.

Prospects for the EV market : According to CEEW-CEF, in-vehicle production and charging infrastructure will require cumulative investments of nearly 180 billion dollars, or Rs 12,50,000 crore, by 2030. It is imperative that India invest heavily in Research and Development and product development when it comes to automobile platforms and battery/charging technologies.

In this decade, NITI Aayog says 70 percent of all commercial cars, 30 percent of private cars, 40 percent of buses, and 80 percent of the two-wheelers and three-wheelers sales will be electric.

To realize this ambition, 158 GHz of battery capacity would need to be installed annually by FY30, creating a lucrative market opportunity for domestic manufacturers.

Infrastructure for charging would also be a major opportunity.

Over 2.9 million public charging points will be required in India by FY30, beyond in-home charging points. Investments between now and 2030 would be up to $2.9 billion (Rs 20,600 crore).

5 Factors driving the electric vehicle industry in India

1. EV batteries have become less expensive over the past decade.

2. Electric vehicles have become cheaper as EV batteries are one of the most expensive components

3. It is expected that the price of EV batteries will decrease, thereby reducing the cost of EVs

4. Government subsidies and policies to promote the sale of EVs.

Stringent emission regulations for the motor vehicle industry

The expo will showcase the entire complete range of technology and products ranging across Electrical vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle industry and will ensure to be an excellent one stop destination to explore new business tie-ups, engage with the industry experts and find future business partners. The exhibition aims at showcasing the true potential of Electrical vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle industry at the upcoming show.

The event will be open for visitors from 10 am on 6th May 2022 to 5:30 pm on 8th May 2022.

