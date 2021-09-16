Spread the love



















India’s daily Covid cases cross 30K after 4 days, surge in deaths too



New Delhi: India reported 30,570 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 12.4 per cent higher than Wednesday. The number of deaths during the last 24 hours has been 431, higher than recent daily numbers.

This is the second consecutive day when the country has witnessed a surge in daily cases, according to the Union Health Ministry’s report released on Thursday.

Also, daily Covid cases in the country crossed the 30,000 mark after four days. The country reported 27,176 on Wednesday, 25,404 on Tuesday, and 28,591 on Monday.

India also witnessed a spike in daily Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Covid related deaths for the last few days have been between 300 and 350. On Thursday it reported 431 deaths, pushing the total fatalities so far to 4,43,928.

The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days, according to the health ministry’s data.

The current active cases in the country stand at 3,42,923, which is 1.03 per cent of the total Covid infections reported in the country since early 2020.

In the same time span, a total of 38,303 Covid-infected patients have recovered, pushing the country’s total recoveries to 3,25,60,474. The Covid recovery rate rose to 97.64 per cent on Thursday, as per the Ministry’s data.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 1.93 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 83 days, while the daily positivity rate was 1.94 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 17 days.

India has so far tested a total of 54.77 crore (54,77,01,729) Covid samples, out of which, 15,79,761 were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Till date, the country has administered over 76.57 crore (76,57,17,137) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 64,51,423 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

