India’s daily Covid cases surge to 17,336



New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 17,336 fresh Covid cases, a significant

rise from previous day’s 13,313 count, as per the Union Health Ministry’s data.

During the same period, 13 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,954.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also jumped to 88,284, accounting for 0.20 per cent of the total positive cases.

Recovery of 13,029 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,49,056. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reportedly risen to 4.32 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.07 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,10,649 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.98 crore.

As of Friday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.77 crore, achieved via 2,54,91,739 sessions.

Over 3.62 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.