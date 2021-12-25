India’s first 24-hour Asia Series Adventure Race hosted in UDUPI, KA

India successfully hosted Asia’s very first race which has got recognition across the world. It’s a moment of pride for every individual and organizations who supported Namma Adventure Race to achieve this feat. Now we are proud to say that all our Indian teams are ready to participate anywhere in the world. We concluded the race which was scheduled on 17th, 18th & 19th December 2021 supported by Udupi Tourism and Karnataka Tourism.

The Namma Adventure Race is a 130KM (24-Hour) team event where team of 4 race in multiple sports disciplines which includes, Kayaking, Hiking, Trail Running, Mountain Biking, Orienteering with coastal cultural elements. Our Participants race across the beautiful district of Udupi including Kapu lighthouse, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Pilarkhana forest temple to name few. It was indeed a visual treat for our teams to run/cycle/kayak across various landscape and the cleanest yet scenic beaches of Udupi District.

Post finishing the race participants expressed their views as this was indeed an amplified adventures for them as they never raced across various sports discipline, terrain and moreover using just MAPs. It was a humongous test mentally as well as physically. Few of the team members did mention that they never heard anything about Adventure Race until they found NthAdventure thru Social Media handles about Namma Adventure Race.

The race had been postponed earlier due to current situations and many teams including outside state and country had to drop out due to new variant scare. However, organizers took this challenge to make sure India is ready for future races and invite more teams. This race widely promoted across various Social Media Platform and the race has been approved from the Adventure Racing World Series and all the race regulations has been followed as per the International Federation. Our Namma Adventure Race winners received a complete paid entry to the upcoming India Regional Championship in 2022.

Race Director Ajita Madan and Sayeesh Kirani Says, “We had to take a call. If it’s now, or never considering the current situation. However, with support from Tourism department, our partners, and our teams who made it this far we could execute and give them a memory of a lifetime. This race has made history being the First in India, First in Asia as a Asia regional series, First in Udupi and going to be remembered in coming years. What our Teams have achieved in 24-hours in incredible, now they need to prepare for Expedition style races which lasts between 7 to 10 days. India is a country which is known for its rich history, hospitality, culture, cuisines, and amazing yet versatile landscapes which is perfectly suited for adventure racing where we can invite and welcome athletes from across the nation and other countries. With the success of Namma Adventure Race 2021 we look forward to receiving more support towards encouraging this sport.”

Team S3G from Manipal says “The race was amazing being a local, we explore our district like never before. Thank you for bringing this race to Udupi. We hope to race again.”

Team Skyrunner from Bangalore says “We need more teams to come and experience this sport. India has everything to offer what this sport requires. With right support we can invite international teams to our country and race against them”

All participated teams gained Adventure Racing World Series Asia ranking points which helps team in a longer run, we encourage more and more teams to come and try this new yet amazing sport in coming days.

Our Top 3 finishing Teams are:

First: Skyrunner – Winning Time 14 hours 16 Minutes

Second: Veera Kannadigaru – Winning Time 18 Hours 55 Minutes

Third: Shershah – Winning Time 19 Hours 20 Minutes

Team Skyrunners has qualified for INDIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 a step closer to be the FIRST Indian Team to represent India in Adventure Racing at Malaysia 2022.

About NthAdventure:

NthAdventure is a Bangalore based Adventure and Outdoor sports organaizaition and is the only licensed organization in India to host Adventure Racing events from Adventure Racing World Series – Australia. NthAdventure’s prime focus is to grow and build Adventure Racing and Orienteering community in India. Both the Race Directors have been part of multiple Expedition Races like Expedition Africa, GODZone, and Expedition India. They have been conducting workshops, training sessions, webinars, and multiple sprint races since 2015 to help make Indian teams race ready at global stages.