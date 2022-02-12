‘India’s Got Talent’: Ishita Vishwakarma performs with 20-piece symphony orchestra as tribute to Lata



Mumbai: Contestant Ishita Vishwakarma payed tribute to the late legend Lata Mangeshkar through her performance with a 20-piece symphony orchestra on the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Rapper and judge Badshah mentioned that the members of the 20-piece symphony orchestra group on the show, have had the privilege to go on a world tour with the late Lata Mangeshkar.

A member from the group said: “The first time when I went for Lata Didi’s recording, it was Hridaynath Mangeshkar recording for a Marathi film named ‘Jait Re Jait.’ There was a song in the movie that required the music’s pace to be a little fast. I played the piece and Lata Didi was also present there. She lowered her spectacles, looked at me and after sometime, a coordinator came to me and said, ‘I need your passport.’ When I asked why, he said ‘You have to travel with (Lata) Didi.’ So that was my first experience travelling with Didi and it was in Moscow in the year 1978.”

Ishita performed ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ accompanied by the orchestra group.

Talking about her performance Ishita shares: “I cannot thank Badshah sir enough for his kind gesture. It was surreal to perform with the 20-piece symphony orchestra that has travelled and performed all over the world with Lata Mangeshkar Ji. This is going to be an unforgettable experience and it will forever be etched in my memory! I am also grateful to the judges to have bestowed me with the title, ‘Choti Lata’. It’s truly an honor. Lata Mangeshkar ji is an institution and she continues to be an inspiration to every Indian and especially me.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir airs on Sony Entertainment Television.