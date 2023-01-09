India’s longest train ‘Vivek Express’ to run 4 days a week

India’s longest train — Vivek Express, which covers a distance of 4,189 km traversing through nine states, would now run four days a week from Dibrugarh in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Sunday.



NFR’s chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De, said that the railway authority has decided to increase the frequency of Vivek Express which runs on the Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) – Dibrugarh route from bi-weekly to four days a week.

Vivek Express, which previously ran only on Saturday and then increased to bi-weekly from Dibrugarh, would now run on four days a week — Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 7 onwards.

Similarly, the train (Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which is now running on Thursday and Sunday, will be run on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 11 onwards.

The train, which has 59 halts across its 4,189 km route, was started on November 19, 2011.

In the last 11 years, the train has been relentlessly serving the people, the CPRO said.

Existing timings and stoppages of the train will remain unchanged. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and through NTES.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar.