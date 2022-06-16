India’s new Covid cases at 12,213; cross 10K-mark 1st time after Feb 26



New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 12,213 fresh Covid cases in a single-day rise as against the previous day’s count of 8,822 infections, the Union Health Ministry said. This is the first time since February 26 that the Covid infections have crossed the 10,000-mark in a day.

In the same period, the country has reported 11 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,803.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 58,215 cases, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,624 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,74,712. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has slightly jumped to 2.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,19,419 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.63 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 195.67 crore, achieved via 2,51,69,966 sessions.

Over 3.54 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.