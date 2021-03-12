Spread the love



















India’s Renowned Allen Career Institute NOW Launched at 2 Campuses in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The year 2021 brings to you a heartwarming moment wherein ALLEN career institute, India’s Renowned Career Institute is launching its prestigious classroom program in association with the Vikash group of institutions at Mangaluru. Students studying from class 8th to 12th pass from engineering and the medical stream would be availing the Time tested and result-oriented mentoring programmes of ALLEN career institute in various national and international Olympiads, IITJEE, NEET (UG), examinations. ALLEN career institute, Mangaluru would have the most experienced and stable team of faculty members with the proven track record and a commitment to providing the best learning environment and mentoring for the aspirants of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada, to keep the flag flying high in the arena of national and international competitions.

ALLEN career institute, Mangaluru has launched TWO campuses in the city. The first campus is situated on 3 rd Floor, City point building, Navabharath circle, Kodialbail, Mangaluru – 575003, and the second Campus is situated at Vikaas Pre- University college Campus, Airport Rd, Mary Hill, Mangaluru- 575008. Both the campuses are occupied with state of art infrastructure adding a great enigmatic and energetic learning environment.

At a launching programme held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, ALLEN career institute Mangaluru was launched by Dr Shantharam Shetty ( FRCS and Pro-Chancellor of NITTE University) in the august presence of J Krishna Palemar ( Chairman – Vikaas group of institutions), Pankaj Agarwal ( Vice President – ALLEN career institute, Kota), Mahesh Yadav (Head Academics, ALLEN career institute South India centres), Vipin Narayanan ( Campus Head – ALLEN career institute, Mangaluru), among others.

In his address to the gathering, Dr Shantharam Shetty said “This is a great opportunity for the ever-evolving talent of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada to taking advantage of such highly credible & authentic mentoring institutions’ ‘. This is a moment of reckoning for ALL such aspirants who aim to dream big and reach the pinnacle of success at National and International levels. When I was perusing through the website of ALLEN career institute and the literature, I was not surprised with the success stories that this institution has been inscripting the past 33 years. I am very happy and in fact, feel honoured to be part of this launching ceremony and wish the team ALLEN Mangaluru all the very best to set new benchmarks”.

On this occasion, J Krishna Palemar (Chairman – Vikaas group of Institutions) said “ When I started Vikaas group of Institutions I had this motive of providing a finishing school to the talent of Mangaluru. Today I am happy that ALLEN is stepping into Mangaluru and gracing this occasion in association with the Vikaas group of institutions. I want to see the talent of Mangaluru scale the greatest heights of success under the mentorship of ALLEN career institute”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Agarwal (Vice President, Kota) said, “I have witnessed ALLEN career institutes grow from the very genesis of 360 degrees mentoring at our mother campus Kota. As a teacher I am an integral part of this mentoring philosophy, this authentic and proven methodology has remarkably evolved year after year. Testimony to this is the just declared JEE Main 2021 results, wherein four Students of ALLEN Career Institute achieved the Perfect Percentile in JEE Main 2021. 14 State Toppers are from ALLEN Career Institute. 2 Students obtained 300 out of 300 marks and 1201 students scored above 99 percentile. I would like to see a result like this coming out from our Mangaluru campus, the core philosophy of ALLEN is to spread its fragrance of genuine academics and versatile mentoring programmes across the nations. So that such stupendous success is achieved and cherished by ALL of us”.

Mahesh Yadav ( Head Academics – ALLEN career institute, South India centres) said, “ Six years back when I landed in Bengaluru I had heard about Mangaluru as the academic capital of Karnataka due to the student’s performance in class 10th and 12th board over the years. My journey with ALLEN career institute started 15 years back and when I look back now this mentoring experience enriched me not only as a faculty but also as a person. We wanted to step into Mangaluru last year itself but covid 19 pushed us back. Today I am here before you with a sense of pride and humility that the talent of Mangaluru motivated us to step in at the very first opportunity given to us post covid 19. Today in this august gathering I am blessed to have a couple of parents whose stalwarts are studying with us.

“When you look around these stars of Mangaluru studying with us in Bengaluru with hope, expectations coupled with these students’ faith, self-belief and determination. just motivated us to make this a reality “My ALLEN at MY Mangaluru”. Today we stand committed with the same sincerity, commitment, intentions of replication ALLEN’s time tested proven result oriented mentoring methodology at Mangaluru. One year down the lane Mangaluru talent is going to showcase their potential at the National & International area of competitions. My dear aspirants of Mangaluru you have this golden chance of caring for the rich academic heritage on your shoulder and become the flag bearers of the nation” added Yadav.

Vipin Narayanan (Campus head – ALLEN career institute, Mangaluru) said, “Before assuming my responsibilities as a faculty in ALLEN Career Institute, Bengaluru. I was teaching at Mangaluru. today it is an emotional moment for me that is taking me back into my memory lane of mentoring days at Mangaluru. I am happy to share with you all of the many successful students, a couple of them are present here to my mentoring carer’s credit. I have witnessed the potential of Mangaluru’s talent. Their progress and success in life today gives me that confidence that together with ALLEN, my Mangluru’s talent will set new benchmarks that would be cherished by this august gathering and academician of Mangaluru. For the past two years, I was mentoring at ALLEN career institute-Kochi and when Mahesh Sir give me this opportunity to lead, guide and care for the talent of Mangaluru”.

“I just expected it with a sense of gratitude and commitment. Today, I take an oath before all of you that My ALLEN will provide its;s best mentoring environment to my mangaluru’s talent. I thank one and all of you who stood by me and will be with me in this journey to see team ALLEN Mangaluru to create success stories that Mangaluru has never witnessed before ” added Vipin N.

J.K Rao, an esteemed member of the Vikaas group of institutions, expressed his vote of thanks on this occasion of the launch of the ALLEN career institute, Mangaluru.

ABOUT ALLEN CAREER INSTITUTE:

ALLEN Career Institute started its Mentoring Journey at Kota 33 years back on 18 th April 1988 with a handful of students. This initiative is the brainchild of a sincere academician Shri Rajesh Maheshwari who dreamt of bringing the Kota style of Mentoring to the aspirants aiming to make a mark in Premier National & State Level Pre Engineering and Pre Medical Entrance Examinations. He is also credited for introducing the Comprehensive Test Preparation of all Subjects under one roof and this, later on, became the Core Resulting Component and Facet of Standard Deliverables in IIT JEE & NEET preparations Standing Testimony to the Indian way of Life & Gurukul Tradition Allen Career Institute is headed by Shri Govind Maheshwari the Conscience Keeper of this family duly supported by younger brothers Shri Naveen Maheshwari who actively takes care of administration and by youngest brother Shri Brajesh Maheshwari leading the mentoring Operations at Financial Capital of India Mumbai.

Our exemplary service, sincerity, commitment is reflected in our aspirants’ achievements in National Level Pre Engineering, Pre Medical Entrance examinations & National Level Olympiads over the years. Standing testimony to our achievements ALLEN career institute is recognised and felicitated with credible citations and certificates. To start with Limca Book of Records felicitated ALLEN career institute as “Largest Educational Institute “ for enrolling 66504 Students at a single location in its Classroom Programme, Kota in the year 2014; In the Year 2017, ALLEN career institute made its entry into “Limca book of records” again for securing TOP 10; Ranks in the prestigious AIIMS 2017 examination.

Allen Career Institute made it into the Golden Book of Records as 25000 Allen students celebrated 71 st Independence day creating a world record & Golden Book of Records recognized this initiative as “Largest Congregation of people studying Science” who sang National Anthem together & “Largest Congregation of people with face painted stickers”; Allen Career Institute was Chosen as “Extraordinaire Brand” by Consumers & Industry for 2017 -18 surveyed by Nexbrands Inc.Shri Rajesh Maheshwari Founder Director Allen Career Institute was felicitated with “Bharat Gaurav” award for distinguished services to the nation; and outstanding individual achievements at House of Commons British Parliament London on 13th April 2018.