Spread the love



















India’s Tirumurti presides over UNSC meeting



United Nations: India’s Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti started his leadership of the Security Council on Monday, presiding over sessions setting the agenda for the month and adopting a consensus statement on the ending of the joint UN and African Union operation in Darfur.

Briefing reporters at the stakeout outside the Council chamber, Tirumurti said that it was a proud moment for him and for India to assume the presidency of the Council.

In his first official act, he read out a consensus presidential statement on the ending of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), noting the successful completion of its mandate set by the Council in 2014.

He thanked the participants in the operation for their contributions and their cooperation.

UNAMID was set up amid the conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan, where Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel groups fought the Sudan government.

About 6,000 troops participated in the operation.

Like this: Like Loading...