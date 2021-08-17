Spread the love



















IndiGo announces Gwalior as its 70th domestic destination



New Delhi: To strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo on Monday announced Gwalior as its 70th domestic destination.

The airline will operate ATR aircraft for direct flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Indore from September 1 onwards.

In a statement, the airline said that direct connection with Gwalior will also strengthen the city’s overall air accessibility across India through the ‘6E network’.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: “We are committed to offering affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machines.”

