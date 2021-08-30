Spread the love



















IndiGo appoints Director Gregg Saretsky as Special Advisor

Mumbai: The Board of Directors of IndiGo on Sunday announced the appointment of Gregg Saretsky, Member of the Board, to the position of Special Advisor with immediate effect.

In this capacity, he will work closely with Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing.

Saretsky brings extensive experience in commercial aviation including, most recently, as CEO of WestJet, Canada’s most successful low cost carrier, it said.

“Gregg’s understanding of the low cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic,” said the filing.

IndiGo had appointed Saretsky as Additional Director in October 2020.

He had retired as the President and CEO of Canadian airline WestJet in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...