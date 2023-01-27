IndiGo commences Daily Flight Service to New Delhi on January 27

Mangaluru: IndiGo on January 27 commenced daily flight service to the national capital Delhi. Flight 6e 6303 departs DEL at 2:55 pm to reach IXE at 6:05 pm. Flight 6E 6304 departs IXE at 6:35 pm to reach DEL at 9:35 pm. Flight 6E 6304 (IXE-DEL) had 147 passengers booked on Jan 27.

Booking for 6E 6304 on Jan 28 stood at 170 for the flight scheduled to depart IXE on Jan 28. Currently, IndiGo, Air India Express and Air India are operating all their schedules in the revised operating time frame of 6:00 pm to 9:30 am (Mon-Sat) at Mangaluru International Airport due to the runway re-carpeting work that commenced on January 27. IndiGo will however not be operating flight 6E 172 (Mon-Sat). This flight will now operate only on Sundays when re-carpeting work will not be carried out. Flight 6E172 operated from Mangaluru to Kolkata via Bengaluru. This flight on Sundays will depart Mangaluru at 12:15 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 1:20 pm. From Bengaluru, this flight will depart at 2:00 pm and is scheduled to reach Kolkata at 4:35 pm.

The ticket rate for the IXE-DEL flight on Jan 27 was Rs 11593 and is currently priced at Rs 9274 on Saturday (Jan 28).

