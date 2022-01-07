IndiGo restarts operations on Delhi-Port Blair route



New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will recommence four weekly flights between Delhi-Port Blair effective from January 9.

The fares on the route start from Rs 8,522, the airline said.

“We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island.”

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,500 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.