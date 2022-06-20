IndiGo Starts Morning Flight to Mumbai from Mangaluru as of 19 Jun

Mangaluru: Following the trial operation of its new flight 6E 5236/6E 5237 on the Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai sector on 17 June 2022, IndiGo on 17th June, the regular operation of this new flight started on 19th June. Flight 6E 5236 left Mumbai at 8.50 am and reached Mangaluru at 10.20 am and flight 6E 5237 left Mangaluru at 11am and reached Mumbai at 12.40 pm. IndiGo is using Airbus A320 type of aircraft for this new flight.

While the trial flight 6E 5236 on 17th June saw 88 passengers including two infants fly into Mangaluru, 99 passengers flew out on 6E 5237 to Mumbai. In the first operation of the regular flight 6E 5236 on 19th June, 55 passengers arrived at Mangaluru while 143 passengers including an infant flew out from Mangaluru on board 6E 5237.

IndiGo in the interim has withdrawn the services of its afternoon flight 6E 6348/6E 6349 (BOM-IXE-BOM) from the beginning of this month (June). At present, Mangaluru operates 108 weekly domestic flights out of which IndiGo accounts for 85 flights (Bengaluru 28, Delhi via Pune 4, Chennai 7, Mumbai 21, Hyderabad 14, Kolkata via Bengaluru 7 & Hubballi 4); Air India 7 (Mumbai), SpiceJet 6 (Bengaluru); GoFirst 7 (Mumbai) & Air India Express 3 (Mumbai).

REVISED TIMINGS OF MANGALURU- HUBBALLI FLIGHT :

IndiGo that started flights on Hubballi (HBX)-Mangaluru(IXE)-HBX sector from 1 May 2022with four flights a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday has revised their timings. Earlier flight 6E7189 (ATR) arrived at MIA at 6.05 pm and departed at 6.35 pm. As per the revised flight schedule, flight 6E7189 departs Hubballi at 7pm to reach MIA at 8pm. The flight (6E7191) leaves MIA at 8.20pm and reaches Hubbali at 9.35pm. The same aircraft departs to Bengaluru around 10pm with a different flight number.

According to the DGCA’s domestic city pair data, close to 45,000 passengers fly between Mangaluru and Mumbai in a month. Mangaluru sees 108 weekly domestic flights. IndiGo accounts for 85, Air India 7, SpiceJet 6, GoFirst 7 and Air India Express 3.