Spread the love



















IndiGo to start Delhi-Leh flight services from Feb 22



New Delhi: Budget airline IndiGo has added Leh to its network and will start its daily Delhi-Leh flights with effect from February 22.

In a statement, the airline said that bookings are now open for the route.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to begin expansion of our domestic network beyond the pre-covid levels. This will also be our first destination amongst the seven regional stations we announced recently.

We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country.”

Kumar added that the airline is committed to providing “an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.

Leh is the 63rd domestic destination of IndiGo. It attracts tourists during April-September.